Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

