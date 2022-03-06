Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $346.69 million and $4.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.43 or 0.00744916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00205229 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

