UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

UniCredit stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

