UniFarm Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. UniFarm has a total market cap of $386,506.17 and $35,224.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniFarm has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.71 or 0.06738282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.52 or 1.00031840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048093 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

