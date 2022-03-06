United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of X traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 29,056,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,312,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

