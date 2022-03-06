UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.65. 4,169,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

