Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Universal Display worth $75,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 351.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.17.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

