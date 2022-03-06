Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 262,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

