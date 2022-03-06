UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1.00 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

