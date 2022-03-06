UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
UOL Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $24.63.
About UOL Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UOL Group (UOLGY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.