Upfiring Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 190.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00285615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004679 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.01249362 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

