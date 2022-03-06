Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ UROY opened at $4.27 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 261.28 and a quick ratio of 162.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.94 million and a PE ratio of -213.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Uranium Royalty (Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.