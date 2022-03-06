UREEQA Market Cap Tops $2.41 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 10% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $9,476.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

