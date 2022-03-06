USDJ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and $3.25 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

