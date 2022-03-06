USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009297 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX's official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

