V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $54.93 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

