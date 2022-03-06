Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valens.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of VLNS remained flat at $$1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 160,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth $10,384,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

