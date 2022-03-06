Validity Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00008571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $14.92 million and $626,158.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Validity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002691 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00408816 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,524,812 coins and its circulating supply is 4,523,715 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

