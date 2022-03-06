VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,838 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.50% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.22 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

