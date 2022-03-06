VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of PFXF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 649,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,468. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

