VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

