Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

