Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stake Increased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.