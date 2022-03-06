Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,080. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

