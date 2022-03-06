Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,702,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.94 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

