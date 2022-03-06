Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

