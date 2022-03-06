Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $88.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,369,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

