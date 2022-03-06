Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.25. 464,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.65 and a 52 week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.