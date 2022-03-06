Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

