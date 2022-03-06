Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $177.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

