Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

