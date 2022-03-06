Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

