Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.41. 221,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,315. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.