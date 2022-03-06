Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

