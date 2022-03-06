Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 13.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $81.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

