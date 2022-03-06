Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.96. 4,535,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

