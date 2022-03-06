Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

