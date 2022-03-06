Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.93. 2,932,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.87 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

