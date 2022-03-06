VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 971.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF remained flat at $$396.71 during midday trading on Friday. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $377.62 and a 52 week high of $485.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.34.
VAT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAT Group (VTTGF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.