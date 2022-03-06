VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 971.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF remained flat at $$396.71 during midday trading on Friday. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $377.62 and a 52 week high of $485.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.34.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

