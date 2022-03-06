Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Reaches $833,735.51

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $833,735.51 and approximately $190.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,133.62 or 0.99944417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00074509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00224431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00268487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030717 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.