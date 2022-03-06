Velas Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $505.05 million and $5.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004438 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,271,323,383 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

