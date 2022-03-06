Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $106,179.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00034175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00103053 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

