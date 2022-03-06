Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Cap of $104.82 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $8.61 or 0.00022062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $104.82 million and $14.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.37 or 0.99773606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00073554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00270270 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

