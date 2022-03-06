Verge (XVG) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $155.67 million and $3.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00266086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001385 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,499,186,738 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

