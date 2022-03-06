VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0132 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 52.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $458,968.98 and approximately $561.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,716,381 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

