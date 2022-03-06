VersaBank. (VBNK) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

VersaBank. (NASDAQ: VBNK – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VersaBank. to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VersaBank. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00 VersaBank. Competitors 1104 3238 2716 84 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 70.82%. Given VersaBank.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank. 23.63% 11.69% 1.43% VersaBank. Competitors 23.06% 11.49% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank. $75.30 million $17.80 million 14.63 VersaBank. Competitors $12.92 billion $2.74 billion 8.69

VersaBank.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.. VersaBank. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VersaBank. pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

