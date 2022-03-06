Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Vertiv by 42.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $11,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,745. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

