Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Veru stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veru by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veru by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

