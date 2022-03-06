Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 87,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $447.98 million and a PE ratio of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $62.84.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

