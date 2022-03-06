Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Viasat worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Viasat by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Viasat by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Viasat by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.